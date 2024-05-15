Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Kiner-Falefa had started each of the Blue Jays' last seven games, and even after Tuesday's contest was postponed, manager John Schneider will give the infielder some additional rest before Toronto returns to action Friday versus the Rays. Ernie Clement will serve as Toronto's starting third baseman in Kiner-Falefa's stead.