Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Getting the start at second base and batting seventh, Kiner-Falefa was the only Blue Jay to record multiple hits on an afternoon when offense was at a premium. The 29-year-old utility player has seven hits in the last four games, but that comes on the heels of an 0-for-20 swoon. On the season, Kiner-Falefa is slashing .264/.305/.382 with three homers, three steals, 13 RBI and 14 runs in 50 contests.