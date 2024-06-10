Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBI in Sunday's win over Oakland. He was also caught stealing.

Kiner-Falefa knocked a two-run single in the second inning before capping off his day with a clutch bases-clearing double in the 10th to help secure the win. After an ugly 0-for-20 skid in the middle of May, he's gone 22-for-64 (.344) over his last 18 games. That hot streak has boosted his season slash line to .275/.319/.394 with 26 RBI and 13 extra-base hits through 209 plate appearances.