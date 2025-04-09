Now Playing

Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Manager Derek Shelton will give Kiner-Falefa a breather as the Pirates wrap up their series with the Cardinals with a day game after a night game. The recently promoted Tsung-Che Cheng will make his MLB debut Wednesday, starting at shortstop in Kiner-Falefa's stead and batting ninth.

