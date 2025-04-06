Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Kiner-Falefa will get his first day off of the season after slashing .321/.424/.321 with four stolen bases, three runs and an RBI through Pittsburgh's first nine games. Jared Triolo will fill in for Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and as the Pirates' No. 9 hitter.

More News