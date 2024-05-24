Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a triple and a solo homer in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

Kiner-Falefa jumped on the third pitch he saw from Jack Flaherty in the top of the third and launched it over the wall in left field to put the Blue Jays on the board. The outfielder would add a triple in his next at-bat, giving him back-to-back games with two hits after previously riding an 0-for-20 skid. The home run was his third of the season, though two of those have come over his last 11 games.