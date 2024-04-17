Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Kiner-Falefa will get a breather after he made starts at either third base or second base in each of Toronto's last five games. Cavan Biggio will get the nod at the hot corner Wednesday while Davis Schneider mans the keystone.
