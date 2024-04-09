Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a run batted in and a steal during Monday's win over the Mariners.
Kiner-Falefa picked up his second multi-hit game of the new season and plated Dalton Varsho in the eighth on a single for his first RBI of 2024. Through 10 appearances, Kiner-Falefa is slashing .250/.344/.286.
