Happ is headed to New York to see a doctor about biceps tendinitis, which he's apparently been dealing with for his last few starts, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The southpaw didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Tigers, allowing two runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Manager Aaron Boone didn't seem too concerned about the issue, stating the belief is that "he's gonna be fine moving forward." Happ noted that he's dealt with a similar injury before and pitched through it with no problems, so it sounds like he may not be forced to miss a start as a result.