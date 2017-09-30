Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Scratched from Saturday's start
Garcia will not start Saturday against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
The Yankees announced the decision to give CC Sabathia the ball over Garcia just hours before first pitch. The Red Sox have a two-game lead in the AL East with just two games to play, but the Yankees are going to put as much pressure on their division rival as they can while they are still mathematically in the hunt for the division crown. Garcia could be available out of the bullpen Saturday and could pitch in Sunday's game, but it's hard to confidently bank on any production from him the rest of the way.
More News
-
Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Allows five runs in loss to Blue Jays•
-
Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Strikes out nine in no-decision Monday•
-
Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Goes 4.2 innings against Rays•
-
Yankees' Jaime Garcia: On tap to start Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Unlikely to start this week•
-
Yankees' Jaime Garcia: Suffers ninth loss thanks to unearned run•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...