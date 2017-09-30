Garcia will not start Saturday against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

The Yankees announced the decision to give CC Sabathia the ball over Garcia just hours before first pitch. The Red Sox have a two-game lead in the AL East with just two games to play, but the Yankees are going to put as much pressure on their division rival as they can while they are still mathematically in the hunt for the division crown. Garcia could be available out of the bullpen Saturday and could pitch in Sunday's game, but it's hard to confidently bank on any production from him the rest of the way.