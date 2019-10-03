Yankees' James Paxton: Named ALDS Game 1 starter
Paxton was named the starter for Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Twins, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Paxton left his final start of the regular season with a tight left glute, but manager Aaron Boone revealed that the 30-year-old is ready to go when he named Paxton the starter for Game 1 of the ALDS. The southpaw notched a 2.51 ERA with a 10-0 record over the final two months of the season.
