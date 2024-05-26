Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Berti has a high-grade left calf strain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Boone did not provide a timeline for Berti, though the 34-year-old will remain on the IL well beyond the 10-day minimum. Berti sustained the injury in Friday's game against the Padres when he was coming out of the batter's box in the ninth inning and collapsed to the ground. Before the injury, he went 10-for-34 with one home run, five RBI and four stolen bases in May. Kevin Smith was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Saturday, and he should provide depth in the infield with Berti on the shelf.