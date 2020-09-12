Loaisiga (undisclosed) threw a bullpen session Friday and is on track to be activated Tuesday, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

The nature of Loaisiga's issue has not been disclosed, though manager Aaron Boone has clarified that it is not related to COVID-19. Assuming Loasiga's bullpen went well Friday, he'll toss another Sunday and could then be activated off the injured list before the team's critical three-game series against Toronto that begins Tuesday.