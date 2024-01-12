Loaisiga (elbow) signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Yankees on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Loaisiga was limited to only 17.2 innings in 2023 due to an elbow injury and subsequent aggravation of the issue. He's expected to be healthy entering 2024 and could handle a high-leverage role out of the bullpen.