Loaisiga said Saturday that he has a torn UCL in his right elbow and will need season-ending surgery, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Loaisiga's comments don't come as a major surprise after he was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday with what manager Aaron Boone said was a "significant" flexor strain. While Loaisiga will have to treat the injury with surgery, he said that he won't require Tommy John surgery and instead set to undergo a procedure that will carry a recovery timeline of 10-to-12 months. The loss of Loaisiga for the season is another blow to a Yankees bullpen that's already without Tommy Kahnle (shoulder), Lou Trivino (elbow) and Scott Effross (back) to begin the season.