Loaisiga (elbow) will make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Loaisiga has not been injured, but the Yankees have simply elected to bring him along slowly after he ended last season on the injured list with a right elbow injury. There are just two weeks from the date of Loaisiga's first spring appearance and Opening Day, but there hasn't been any indication that he might not be on the roster.