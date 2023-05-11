The Yankees transferred Loaisiga (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for Ryan Weber, who is joining the Yankees' bullpen ahead of their four-game series against the AL East-leading Rays. Loaisiga underwent surgery earlier this month to remove a bone spur from his right elbow and is expected to be sidelined until late in the 2023 season.

More News