Vivas was diagnosed with a left orbital fracture after suffering a facial injury Monday and is considered out indefinitely, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Vivas has since been discharged from the hospital, but he appears likely to open the 2024 campaign on Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 7-day injured list. Acquired from the Dodgers in December, Vivas is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he slashed .269/.381/.407 with 13 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 135 games between stops at Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa.