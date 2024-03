The Yankees scratched Vivas from the lineup for Monday's exhibition against the Mets due to a face contusion suffered during pregame activity, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

According to the Yankees' medical staff, Vivas didn't exhibit symptoms of a concussion, but he was still transported to a local hospital to undergo further evaluation. Vivas, who was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, could be at risk of missing the affiliate's season opener Friday at Buffalo.