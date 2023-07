Vivas is slashing .300/.404/.474 with 10 home runs, 13 steals and a 38:36 K:BB in 79 games for Double-A Tulsa.

The 22-year-old second baseman has been steady all season for the Drillers, and he could soon get a promotion to Triple-A. Vivas, who hits left-handed, has a 21.7 percent hard-hit rate and a 22.5 percent soft-hit rate, and he projects for below-average game power in the big leagues despite this strong showing in the Texas League.