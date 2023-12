The Yankees acquired Vivas and Victor Gonzalez from the Dodgers on Monday in exchange for Trey Sweeney, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Vivas, 22, was on the Dodgers' 40-man roster but has not yet appeared in the majors. This past season, he slashed .269/.381/.407 with 13 home runs and 25 stolen bases between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. The left-handed batter can play second and third base and figures to open the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.