The Yankees optioned Vivas to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Vivas was traded to the Yankees in December after spending last season in the Dodgers' minor-league system between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. He slashed .269/.381/.407 with 13 home runs and 63 RBI over 609 plate appearances while stealing 25 bases in the minors in 2023. Vivas will start 2024 in Triple-A and could make his major-league debut should the Yankees be in need of an infielder or left-handed bat.