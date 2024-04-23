Vivas (eye) has been activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Vivas suffered an orbital fracture late in spring training but is now ready for game action. The 23-year-old utility player is on the 40-man roster and could eventually push for his first big-league promotion this season.
