Vivas is slashing .391/.473/.766 with four home runs, 10 doubles, a triple, 14 runs, 12 RBI and three stolen bases through 16 games with Double-A Tulsa.

Vivas hasn't generally ranked among the Dodgers' top 10 prospects to this point, but that could change if he continues to hit the way he is now. The 21-year-old has started his first stint at Double-A with a 16-game hitting streak, knocking multiple hits in eight of those contests. Vivas had already flashed a strong hit tool and a sharp eye at the plate coming into 2023, hitting .286 through his first three years in the minors and consistently posting strikeout rates in the low-to-mid-teens. He had topped out at 14 homers across 477 plate appearances in 2021 but is already well above that pace with four long balls this season.