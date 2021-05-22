Montgomery tossed seven shutout innings Friday against the White Sox, striking out a career-high 11 batters while allowing four hits and issuing zero walks. He did not factor in the decision.

Over his last four starts, Montgomery has logged quality starts against the White Sox, Rays and Astros while getting chased early against the Orioles. This was the first time in 55 career starts that Montgomery has struck out double-digit batters and he only needed 90 pitches to accomplish the feat.