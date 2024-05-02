Montgomery (1-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks over three innings while striking out one.

It wasn't Montgomery's night as the lefty got pounded for five runs in the second inning after failing to retire six batters in a row, leading to his shortest outing of the campaign. He allowed a season-high two home runs in the contest and posted just one strikeout, giving him an 8:4 K:BB through his first three starts. Montgomery produced only three swinging strikes on the night and is yet to record more than four strikeouts in an outing, despite going six or more innings on two occasions.