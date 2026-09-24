Montgomery earned the save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Mets, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

With Jacob Latz unavailable after throwing 1.2 innings Wednesday, it was Montgomery who was called upon to close out the game Thursday. The southpaw was sharp, retiring the side on just eight pitches, as he logged his first save of the season and just the second in his major-league career. Since returning from the IL in August, Montgomery's posted a 4.63 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over 23.1 innings.