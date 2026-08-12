Rangers' Jordan Montgomery: Candidate for rotation

Montgomery is considered as a possible replacement for Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) in Texas' rotation, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery was recently activated and pitched four innings (79 pitches) as a reliever Sunday. At the time, manager Skip Schumaker said the left-hander would be used out of the bullpen, but circumstances have changed since. Eovaldi was placed on the injured list Monday, and now Montomery is poised to start. "We have a pretty good idea, but we're going to wait to see what these next couple games look like," Schumaker said. "Obviously it's going to be internal, but as far as who that is, we'll see what these next two games look like." Cal Quantrill is another option to replace Eovaldi.