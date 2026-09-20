Montgomery (1-0) walked one and struck out one over 3.2 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the win over Toronto on Saturday.

Starter Cal Quantrill exited after four outs with lat tightness, necessitating another heavy lift from the Rangers' bullpen, which covered 4.2 innings a day earlier. Montgomery's effort extended a scoreless streak to 7.2 innings. After a couple of rough outings upon the left-hander's activation from the injured list in early August, the one-time starting pitcher sports a 1.72 ERA and 0.57 WHIP over his last 15.2 relief innings. His length may come in handy over the final week of the regular season should Texas require a fill-in starter.