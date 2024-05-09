Montgomery (2-2) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings in a 4-3 victory over the Reds. He struck out two.

While he again wasn't dominant, Montgomery did work seven frames for the second time in four starts since joining the Arizona rotation and delivered his third quality start. The veteran southpaw will take a 4.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB through 23 innings into his next outing, which lines up for a home rematch with Cincinnati early next week.