Montgomery will not start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.
The beginning of Tuesday's contest was delayed roughly two hours after a bee colony formed on the net behind home plate, and the lengthy delay will cause Montgomery to sit down while Brandon Hughes starts in a bullpen game. Montgomery's next start will likely be pushed back to Wednesday.
