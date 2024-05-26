Montgomery (3-2) earned the win over the Marlins on Saturday, allowing two runs on nine hits and one walk over six innings while striking out four.

Montgomery didn't get off to a great start, surrendering a leadoff double to open the contest, followed by an RBI single off the bat of Josh Bell two batters later as the Marlins took an early 1-0 lead. However, the lefty would eventually find his groove, hurling 1-2-3 innings in the second and third before later coughing up one more run on a Jazz Chisholm double in the sixth. Montgomery has now gone at least six innings in five of his seven starts this season, though he's also allowed at least seven hits in four of those outings, including a season-high nine hits in Saturday's win.