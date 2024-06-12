Montgomery (4-4) got the win over the Angels on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings.

Montgomery got through two innings unscathed before the Angels tacked on a pair of runs in the third. He got through another two clean innings before Taylor Ward took him deep to lead off the sixth. Montgomery retired the next two batters before being replaced by Kevin Ginkel to face Logan O'Hoppe. The strikeout numbers remain down for Montgomery. He hasn't struck out more than five batters since May 13 and is averaging 5.5 K/9, which would be his lowest mark since 2018. The 31-year-old southpaw owns a 6.58 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 32:19 K:BB in 52 innings and lines up for a favorable matchup against the White Sox this weekend.