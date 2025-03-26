The Diamondbacks placed Montgomery (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.comreports.
Montgomery is set to undergo Tommy John surgery sometime next week, which will end his 2025 season before it even starts and likely force him to miss part of 2026 as well. His spot on the roster will be given to new signee Jalen Beeks.
