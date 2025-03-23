Montgomery will begin the season as a reliever after Brandon Pfaadt was named Arizona's No. 5 starter Sunday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Montgomery made just two Cactus League appearances and surrendered five runs over three innings, so it's hardly a surprise Pfaadt won the job battle. The Diamondbacks are likely still looking to trade Montgomery, but his 6.23 ERA over 117 innings last year and $22.5 million salary leave limited suitors.