Montgomery threw 40 pitches over two simulated innings on the backfields Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery was hammered in his first Cactus League start last Saturday, and for a couple of reasons, including rain forecasted for Thursday evening, the Diamondbacks had him throw a backfield session in the afternoon instead of taking a turn in a game environment. The outing also was a controlled environment, where the left-hander could hit the pitch count and get in an up-and-down. All involved thought it was good session for Montgomery, who is expected throw next in a Cactus League game. He believes there's time to ready for the regular season. That he'd be fifth in line gives him a bit more time. Due to a day off following the first series of the season -- a four-game set against the Cubs -- Arizona will not require a fifth starter until April 5.