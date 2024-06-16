Montgomery (5-4) picked up the win Sunday against the White Sox, allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out seven.

Sunday's start was Montgomery's best as a Diamondback, tying his season high in strikeouts while yielding no earned runs for the first time this year. The lone run scored while Montgomery was on the mound came in the third inning, when Danny Mendick came around to score after reaching on a throwing error by Montgomery. Montgomery has had a rollercoaster 2024 season, surrendering three or fewer runs in seven of his 11 appearances but giving up six or more runs three times. Overall, the 31-year-old owns a 6.00 ERA with a 39:21 K:BB across 57.0 innings. He's on track to face the Phillies next weekend.