Montgomery allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings Sunday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Montgomery surrendered a third inning home run to Spencer Torkelson and then the Tigers got to him for additional runs in the fifth and sixth. He came back out to begin the seventh and allowed a leadoff walk before exiting the game for good and that run would come around to score. He managed to six innings for the fourth time in six starts but has still not struck out more than four batters in any of those four outings. Though a small sample size, Montgomery's strikeout rate this year is on pace to be the lowest of his career and he's also walked multiple batters in four straight starts. The 31-year-old owns a 4.98 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB in 34.1 innings. He lines up for a home meeting with the Marlins his next time on the mound.