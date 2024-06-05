Montgomery (3-4 took the loss Wednesday, coughing up six runs on seven hits and three walks over two-plus innings as Arizona fell 9-3 to San Francisco. He struck out one.

The southpaw held the Giants off the board for two innings but things fell apart quickly in the third, highlighted by Wilmer Flores' grand slam -- the first slam Montgomery had ever served up in his career. The 31-year-old has been tagged for 14 runs in only six innings over his last two starts, and he'll carry a 6.80 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 29:18 K:BB through 46.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Angels.