Montgomery allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Monday.

Montgomery turned in an okay outing, missing out on a quality start for the second time in five games for the Diamondbacks. He's pitched to a 4.76 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB over 28.1 innings this season. Montgomery's had a bit of trouble racking up strikeouts so far as he's had to get up to speed on the job after signing with Arizona in late March. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Tigers.