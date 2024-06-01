Montgomery (3-3) yielded eight runs (six earned) on nine hits and three walks over four innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Mets.

Montgomery had a 3-0 lead before taking the mound Friday but quickly squandered it by coughing up four runs in the bottom of the first inning. He allowed another run in the second and three more in the fourth. After producing a pair of quality starts in his first two outings with Arizona, Montgomery has registered a rough 6.61 ERA over his last six starts. He now owns a 5.48 ERA with a lackluster 28:15 K:BB through 44.1 innings. Montgomery's next start is lined up to be at home against the Giants.