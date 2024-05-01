Montgomery is scheduled to start Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers at Chase Field, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Montgomery had been in line to take the hill Tuesday, but the Diamondbacks ended up scratching him from the start after he had gone through a full warmup while a bee swarm near the netting at home plate forced a two-hour delay before the game finally got underway. The Diamondbacks opted for an impromptu bullpen game in the eventual 4-3 extra-inning win, and Montgomery and Arizona's other rotation members will all get pushed back one day in the pitching schedule as a result.