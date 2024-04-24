Montgomery (1-1) took the loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out four over seven innings.

Montgomery kept the Cardinals' lineup at bay for most of the contest despite allowing the leadoff man to reach base in three of his first four innings of work. St. Louis would finally get to him in the sixth, however, after the lefty allowed back-to-back hits with one out, followed by an unearned run on a wild pitch. Montgomery actually pitched well on the afternoon despite being tagged with the loss, throwing 20 of his first 28 pitches for strikes while going at least six innings for the second consecutive start to begin his 2024 campaign. He also carries a solid 7:1 K:BB through two starts.