Montgomery (1-0) earned the win Friday, allowing one run, four hits and no walks over six innings against the Giants. He struck out three.

Montgomery looked sharp in his season debut, stifling the Giants all night and allowing just four baserunners. The left-hander wasn't even at his peak as his fastball velocity averaged 93.3 mph, down 1.7 mph from last year's average. However, given that Montgomery signed with Arizona on March 29, he still has some work to get into midseason form. His next start is scheduled to be at home against his former team, the Cardinals.