With the Yankees naming Jaime Garcia as their starter for Wednesday's game against the Rays, it's expected that Montgomery will move to the bullpen this week, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The Yankees elected to bypass the struggling Garcia's two turns through the rotation last week, allowing Montgomery to pick up starts Sept. 4 and 10. As had been the case in his previous outings, Montgomery was held to a limited pitch count in both contests, and since the lefty wasn't particularly impressive in either, it appears Girardi is ready to give Garcia another trial in the rotation. With the Yankees making a concerted effort to manage the rookie's workload carefully in September, Montgomery may not see much usage the rest of the year, making him a drop candidate in most single-season formats.