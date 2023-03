Breaux could be sidelined for a few weeks due to an elbow injury, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear when Breaux's elbow began bothering him, but he has not made an appearance this spring. With Ben Rortvedt (finger) and Austin Wells (rib) sidelined and Kyle Higashioka headed to the World Baseball Classic soon, the Yankees are running short on bodies at catcher.