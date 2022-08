Breaux (back) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Breaux dealt with a back injury recently but will be cleared to rejoin the Triple-A club following a minimal IL stint. Over 70 games between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this year, he's slashed .231/.307/.469 with 17 home runs, 41 RBI, 35 runs and two stolen bases.