Breaux was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for an undisclosed reason Wednesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Breaux missed nearly two weeks earlier in the season due to an unspecified injury, and he'll be sidelined for at least another week following Wednesday's transaction. The 24-year-old has slashed .323/.417/.581 with four home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs and a stolen base over 17 Triple-A games.