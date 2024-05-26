Brubaker (elbow) threw two simulated innings at extended spring training Saturday, the Associated Press reports.

Brubaker is hopeful to return from the 60-day injured list around the All-Star break as he continues to make strides in his recovery from his April 12, 2023 Tommy John surgery. He already has multiple live sessions under his belt and could soon begin an extended minor-league rehab assignment within the next couple of weeks. Brubaker posted a 4.69 ERA over 144 innings in his last healthy season with the Pirates in 2022, but the Yankees are likely viewing him as more of an insurance policy in the rotation rather than counting on him to make starts for the big club once he's activated.