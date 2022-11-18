The Yankees claimed Fernandez off waivers from the Pirates on Friday.
Pittsburgh designated Fernandez for assignment earlier this week after he had previously been DFA'd by St. Louis in September. Fernandez is a 6-foot-3 right-hander who can pump the fastball in at close to 99 mph on average. He hasn't enjoyed much success in parts of four big-league seasons, but the Yankees will be hoping their development team can help him harness the stuff.
More News
-
Pirates' Junior Fernandez: DFA'd by Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Junior Fernandez: Joins big-league club•
-
Pirates' Junior Fernandez: Joins new organization•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Tagged for three runs•